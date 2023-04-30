United Way hosts its annual Stuff-A-Bus drive

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)– United Way wants to give back to families who are struggling with buying school supplies.
The event takes place in August. United Way stuffs school supplies in a bookbag for those who sign up to receive one.
Supplies include markers, crayons, notebooks and bookbags.
"This is extremely important to our community. Last year we served over 900 students and its been growing every year, " said Amy Fluno, 2-1-1 Director.
This annual event does require registration that begins May 1 through August 3.