United Way of Marathon County Created a Mobile Food Pantry

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) — The United Way of Marathon County's Hunger Coalition is a program working to help the community with food security.
For today specifically, their efforts were in the form of a mobile food pantry.
The organization has been throwing the idea around for awhile, and decided that Juneteenth was the perfect opportunity to put it into action.
"Instead of taking the federal holiday just to stay home, we wanted to give back to the community, and so we have been, in the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, kicking around the idea of 'What if we took a food pantry to the people,'" says Ben Lee, Director of Community Impact.
The pantry consisted of canned foods, fresh produce, and more that locals could come and take for free.
The only rule for those grabbing food was to just take what they needed to ensure everyone could have a share, but for some people the need is a lot.
"The end of the SNAP benefits really puts a kink in a lot of people's food budgets, and everything costs more, we know that, so the need is overwhelming," states Lee.
SNAP is a program that gives funds to eligible individuals and families in need to purchase food.
Covid-19 gave expanded benefits to those using SNAP, but since February, those benefits expired.
To help combat this problem, the Hunger Coalition has partnerships with other organizations which have similar goals.
"We work heavily with The Neighbor's Place. It's kind of our headquarters for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, and we do all of our packing and sorting produce there, and then we distribute a lot of it through there as well," Lee says.
The group's partnerships also include local churches, the YMCA, and more.
Now, the mobile pantry will not be finished after this venture.
Summer is the hardest time for families to plan meals since the children are out of school, but the Hunger Coalition has an answer.
"That's next for the mobile pantry, not only are we here today in a central location at the 400 block, but what's next is neighborhoods," Lee expressed.
United Way knows the neighborhoods where the needs are the highest, and plans to bring the pantry to them to help create food security.
The mobile food pantry is just one of the many ways the United Way is helping out the community.