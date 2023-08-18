United Way of Portage County hosts Annual Project Fresh Start

Stevens Point, WI (WAOW) — Highlighters, notebooks, pens, and book bags were some of the things being given away on Aug 19.
The program was created over 15 years ago to ensure that low income students go back to school with all their necessities.
Mae Nachman is the Vice President of Community Impact for United Way in Portage County and she states that programs like this are important to kids.
" Its also very necessary for them to do the best they can an not have to worry about their neighbor having new stuff and I got to use the same things I had last year," said Nachman.
The event was held at the P.J. Jacobs Junior High school with the help of over dozen volunteers.