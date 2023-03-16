United Way volunteers fill hospital kits for children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Volunteers with the United Way of Marathon County's Retired & Senior Volunteer Program(RSVP) packaged up sunshine kits that will go to children that are in the hospital.
It's all a part of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Senior Week.
The kits include a puppet, journal, crayons, access to an interactive computer game, and a positive note of affirmation from one of the volunteers that put together the kits.
This is the second year of the program,
"It's a great use of time, the return is so wonderful to know that these are going to kids that wouldn't otherwise have activities to do," said Susan Krolow, the director of RSVP.
500 of the kits will be made, and they'll go to five area hospitals that could include Aspirus in Wausau and the Marshfield Children's Hospital in Marshfield.