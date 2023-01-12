Unity couple to sponsor refugee family from Ukraine

UNITY, Wis. (WAOW) - Russia's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for almost a year now, and after seeing the devastation, one couple from Unity is offering a home for a Ukranian refugee family.
Bryce and Max Luchterhand, of Unity, about 16 miles north of Marshfield, sought out ways to help those displaced by violence.
Bryce, whose father died about a year ago, now has an extra home on the family's 350 acre-farm in Unity.
He along with his wife Max reached out to an agency to be connected with a refugee family.
Just 10 days later, the Luchterhands were introduced to a family of four from Ukraine, who are living through constant air-raid attacks and without electricity.
Now after being approved and receiving the correct paperwork, the family is set to make their way to America.
"Just to bring them to a place where they can have a life again," said Max Luchterhand. "'They said - right now we have no life, we don't go far from our house because we never know when there will be an air raid siren'"... Just to see this family flourish and be safe."
The family is expected to land in the U.S on January 30 and should be on the Luchterhand's farm in Unity by February.
While the Luchterhand's are able to sponsor the family financially, they're open to any help toward unexpected costs. For more information, click here.