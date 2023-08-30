University of Wisconsin Celebrates 175th Anniversary at DuBay Cranberry Company

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) — The University of Wisconsin and cranberries might seem like an odd pairing, but the two have close ties.
Cranberries mean big bucks for Wisconsin farmers and help put the Badger state on the map.
That is why officials are looking to science to help make the next crop even bigger.
DuBay Cranberry Company has been around for years and shows no sign of slowing down, neither has the University of Wisconsin (UW) that celebrated its 175th anniversary with a tour of the company with some of their experts.
The way they grow cranberries has changed a bit in the past 30 years.
"We've had a second generation from the 1990's happen until now and so now we're in this second set of hybrids so there's maybe 15 new popular varieties of cranberries that you can grow," said UW Cranberry Outreach Specialist Allison Jonjak.
Although Wisconsin is going through a drought, cranberry farms using irrigation like DuBay have not really been affected and expect a successful harvest.
"They always say that a good corn growing year is a good cranberry year and this year we're expecting a little bit above average yields across the state for growing the number one state fruit," said DuBay Cranberry Company Manager Dave Hansen.
Pollination is also key for cranberry production.
"Most of our crop depends on pollinators, so it's very crucial for us to understand the interaction between the environment and pollinators and what we can do to improve our pollination," said Hansen.
UW-Madison is currently doing research on the specific relationship bees have with cranberries and how they impact the harvest.
One student, Celeste Huff, presented her research on that area at the celebration.
Experts at UW said as climates change, so too will the varieties and flavor of cranberries.
Keep your eyes and your taste buds peeled for those changes in the coming years.