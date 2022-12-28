UPDATE: 19-year-old man identified, died of hypothermia, police say

TOWN OF HULL, Wis. (WAOW) — The 19-year-old man found dead in the town of Hull at Recreacres Mobile Home Park died as a result of hypothermia preliminary reports indicate, according to a press release from Portage County Sheriff's Office.
The deceased male has been identified as Daterrius Coleman, 19. Preliminary reports indicate that it is probable Coleman died as a result of hypothermia pending final autopsy results, according to the release.
The death is not believed to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.
TOWN OF HULL, Wis. (WAOW) – An investigation is underway by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office after a 19-year-old man was found dead in the town of Hull.
The man was found at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, near a walkway in the town of Hull at Recreacres Mobile Home Park.
"I'm really kind of concerned because there's a lot of little minors out here," said Roxanne Haessly, a resident of the park.
Residents at the mobile park felt shockwaves hearing about the news, leaving them concerned for their own safety.
"It concerns me quite a bit," said Tim Rainwand, another resident of Recreacres Mobile Home Park. "With him being found and stuff, don't know if it happened here, but that's kind of strange."
Residents do say that the park has had its troubles, citing an incident in the community laundry room as well as drugs going through the park.
Although neighbors are concerned for their own safety, they're also concerned about the teen and his family.
"To his family, I'm sorry for the loss," said Rainwand. "Hopefully they find out what it is and get down to the bottom of this."
In a news release, Sheriff Mike Lukas said the death is considered suspicious; an autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Pathology.
Officials have not yet released the man’s name, or the presumed cause of death.