UPDATE: 2 people hurt in motorcycle and UTV crash near Unity

Ambulance
Picture courtesy of MGN
Crash near

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. - Multiple people were injured when a motorcycle and UTV collided Tuesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. at State Highway 13 and Kington Rd. near Unity, according to authorities.

The Marathon Co. Sheriffs Dept. says two people on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike and needed airlifted to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known. No one on the UTV was hurt.   

LifeLink helicopter was called in from Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Both lanes of traffic were shutdown for more then three hours. 

Stay updated with WAOW for more information when available. 

