UPDATE: 62-year-old Colorado man drowned in Black Oak Lake in Vilas County

This story was updated at noon Wednesday when the victim's name was released
**UPDATE**
LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WAOW) — The name of the victim is Michael Steiner from Edwards, Colorado. Steiner was 62 years old.
_____________________________________________________________
LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WAOW) - A body was pulled from Black Oak Lake in Vilas County on Tuesday morning a day after a witness saw a canoe tipped over.
According to a news release from Vilas County Chief Deputy Patrick Schmidt, dispatch was called at 1:42 p.m. Monday with a boater seeing a tipped over cane. The witness observed a subject with no lifejacket on sinking below the canoe.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and a search followed, but after working until dusk with no one found the search was postponed until Tuesday.
The body was found at 11:45 a.m. today.
According to the Wisconsin DNR website, Black Oak Lake is a 564-acre lake located in Vilas County. It has a maximum depth of 85 feet.
Also according to the news release from Chief Deputy Schmidt:
Land O Lakes Ambulance Service, Land O Lakes Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Newbold Search and Rescue, Vilas County Medical Examiner and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
The drowning has been determined as an accident and the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.