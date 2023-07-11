UPDATE: 74-year-old Milladore man dead after tractor vs. train crash

TOWN OF CARSON, Wis. (WAOW) - A 74-year-old Milladore man died after the farm tractor he was driving was struck by a train at a railroad crossing on County Highway G in Junction City Tuesday.
At 11:50 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a collision involving a train and a large farm tractor on Ed’s Lane in the Town of Carson.
According to a press release by Portage County Sheriff's Office, it was determined the farm tractor was operated by a 74-year-old man who was towing a large tanker used for hauling manure.
The tractor was eastbound on Ed’s Lane and attempted to cross the marked railroad crossing by Highway G. The tractor was crossing the tracks when it collided with a northbound train being operated by Canadian National Railroad. The tractor’s operator was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead at the scene.
The above agencies were assisted at the scene by the Canadian National Railroad, Lifelink III, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.
Portage County deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Rudolph Fire and Rescue and Rudolph emergency medical responders were dispatched to the scene south of Junction City.
His name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.