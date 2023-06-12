UPDATE: Abbyland Foods faces 17 serious violations, over $277K in fines with worker safety issues

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — Abbyland Foods, a meat and sausage manufacturing plant is under scrutiny following machine safety standards led to two worker amputations, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, inspectors with the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were looking into injuries sustained at Abbyland Foods, Inc.
The release said a turning auger on a meat processing machine at Abbyland Foods Inc. amputated the top of a 37-year-old worker’s finger in December 2022, received a report of a second worker’s injury at the plant a month later. In the January 2023 incident, a sliding guard on a trash compactor crushed a 23-year-old worker’s hand.
The investigations led to citations for repeat violations at the plant and 17 serious violations resulting in a proposed $277,472 in penalties by OSHA.
Most of the infractions involved the company’s failure to follow lockout/tagout procedures and provide adequate machine guarding to protect workers during operation, the release said.
The release also said:
Following the December injury, OSHA expanded its inspection under the Wisconsin Food Manufacturing Industry Local Emphasis Program. The emphasis program focuses on many hazards that can lead to serious injury, illness, and death in the food manufacturing industry. OSHA interviewed over 70 employees across all shifts at the facility during the two investigations.
Before these inspections Abbyland Foods was cited with 22 serious violations since 2013 and over $56,000 in fines for Abbyland Foods' 'failures to protect employees' safety and health, including some of the same hazards identified in most recent inspections'.
“After a decade of citations for nearly two dozen serious violations, Abbyland Foods continues to ignore its legal responsibility to ensure a safe and healthful work environment,” said OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton, Wisconsin. “Their long history of failing to protect its employees needs to end.”
Abbyland Foods has more than 1,000 employees, eight divisions that manufacture meat products. The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.