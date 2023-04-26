UPDATE: Both lanes on Business 51 northbound now closed due to large hole in pavement

UPDATED at 12:57 p.m. as DOT said both lanes of traffic are now closed.
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Both lanes of northbound traffic on Business 51 in the village of Schofield are now closed from Ross Avenue to Drott Street due to a a large hole in the pavement caused by storm sewer failure according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT).
Crews are actively working to fix the situation, a news release from DOT stated.
The sidewalk on the east side of the road has also been closed.
Traffic can still use Business 51 as the southbound lanes and the left lane in the northbound direction remains open.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:
- Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent
- Visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central
This is a developing story, stick with News 9 for updates.