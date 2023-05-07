UPDATE: Deputy killed in St. Croix County identified

TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The St. Croix County Sherrif's Office has identified the deputy killed in a shooting as 29-year-old Katie Leising.
Leising has served with St. Croix County since 2022. Prior to that, she served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota for 2 years.
In a statement, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said "We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched."
---
An investigation is underway after a St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was killed during a traffic stop Saturday.
According to the Department of Justice, it happened around 6:15 in the Township of Glenwood when the deupty responded to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch.
They say shortly after arriving, the deputy reported shots fired. The deputy was shot and taken to the hospital where they later died.
The suspect fled the scene and was later found dead in the woods with a gunshot wound.
There is no threat to the community at this time.
The incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the suspect has not been released.