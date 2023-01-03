UPDATE: Fire north of Stratford results in damage to steel shop building

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL
WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

The primary precipitation band generated by a slow moving storm
system will push across the area during the mid to late afternoon
hours. The precipitation will fall primarily as snow and sleet
across the north. The snow could fall quite heavily during the
afternoon commute, resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

Freezing rain mixed with some snow and sleet is likely from
central through northeast Wisconsin. Air temperatures near
freezing will limit the amount of ice that accrues on trees and
power lines, but roads are likely to develop icy slick spots--
especially with the onset of night. Locations south of Wausau are
expected to have air temperatures remain just above freezing into
tonight. But pavement temperatures may cool just enough with the
onset of night to cause some ice to form on roads and sidewalks in
this area as well.

Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wautoma and Waupaca areas--
east--to Oconto and Marinette and the Lake Michigan shoreline,
including the Fox Valley. Temperatures in this area should remain
at least a little above freezing through tonight.

The precipitation will taper off to drizzle or freezing drizzle
during the evening as the main precipitation band shifts north and
out of the area.

Anyone traveling north and west of the Fox Valley this afternoon
or this evening should remain alert of slippery travel conditions.
Plan on some extra time to reach your destination.

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Fire north of Stratford results in damage to steel shop building

  • Updated
  • 0
FIre north of Stratford

A large steel shop building suffered significant damage due to a fire north of Stratford on Tuesday morning.

 Sadie Fisher/WAOW

TOWN OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WAOW) — A large steel shop building suffered significant damage due to a fire north of Stratford on Tuesday morning. 

The fire was in a 50'x96' steel shop building on Big Rapids Road in the Town of Cleveland north of Stratford. 

Stratford Fire Department was paged to the fire at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday along with automatic aid partners Edgar Fire Department, McMillan Fire Department and Hewitt Fire Department (Hewitt is from Wood County). 
 
More firefighters were required because it was very labor intensive taking the metal siding off both the inside and the outside of the building and removing the blown-in insulation, according to an email from Tim Carey, Stratford Area Fire Department Fire Chief.
 
"We were able to save the majority of the building, the main damage was to the siding and the wood trusses on the (southeast) corner of the building," Carey said in the email. 
 
The shed was an Amish-owned property, so they only had solar power in the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not suspicious in nature, according to the email.
 
Edgar, Mcmillan, Hewitt (Wood County), Athens, Mosinee, Marathon fire departments and Central Fire assisted on scene. A salt truck from town of Cleveland was brought in also as the road and driveway were very slick for firefighters the email added.

Tags

Recommended for you