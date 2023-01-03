UPDATE: Fire north of Stratford results in damage to steel shop building

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... The primary precipitation band generated by a slow moving storm system will push across the area during the mid to late afternoon hours. The precipitation will fall primarily as snow and sleet across the north. The snow could fall quite heavily during the afternoon commute, resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Freezing rain mixed with some snow and sleet is likely from central through northeast Wisconsin. Air temperatures near freezing will limit the amount of ice that accrues on trees and power lines, but roads are likely to develop icy slick spots-- especially with the onset of night. Locations south of Wausau are expected to have air temperatures remain just above freezing into tonight. But pavement temperatures may cool just enough with the onset of night to cause some ice to form on roads and sidewalks in this area as well. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wautoma and Waupaca areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley. Temperatures in this area should remain at least a little above freezing through tonight. The precipitation will taper off to drizzle or freezing drizzle during the evening as the main precipitation band shifts north and out of the area. Anyone traveling north and west of the Fox Valley this afternoon or this evening should remain alert of slippery travel conditions. Plan on some extra time to reach your destination.