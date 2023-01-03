UPDATE: Fire north of Stratford results in damage to steel shop building

TOWN OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WAOW) — A large steel shop building suffered significant damage due to a fire north of Stratford on Tuesday morning.
The fire was in a 50'x96' steel shop building on Big Rapids Road in the Town of Cleveland north of Stratford.
Stratford Fire Department was paged to the fire at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday along with automatic aid partners Edgar Fire Department, McMillan Fire Department and Hewitt Fire Department (Hewitt is from Wood County).
More firefighters were required because it was very labor intensive taking the metal siding off both the inside and the outside of the building and removing the blown-in insulation, according to an email from Tim Carey, Stratford Area Fire Department Fire Chief.
"We were able to save the majority of the building, the main damage was to the siding and the wood trusses on the (southeast) corner of the building," Carey said in the email.
The shed was an Amish-owned property, so they only had solar power in the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not suspicious in nature, according to the email.
Edgar, Mcmillan, Hewitt (Wood County), Athens, Mosinee, Marathon fire departments and Central Fire assisted on scene. A salt truck from town of Cleveland was brought in also as the road and driveway were very slick for firefighters the email added.