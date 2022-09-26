UPDATE: Foremost Farms plans to close Plover and Milan locations

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Rising costs have forced an area business to close, leaving more than 100 people looking for new jobs.
Foremost Farms, which has provided dairy products to central Wisconsin for decades - has announced they are closing the doors on two of their locations.
The locations in Plover and Milan notified its roughly 100 employees Friday, Sept. 22nd that the farms will be shutting down by the end of the year.
"We plan to close those plants between December 1st and December 31st, and we plan to give employees an opportunity to run those plants and be employed through the time." said Lori Wall, the SVP & CHRO for Foremost Farms.
"Unfortunately our hearts go out to the family's receiving this news, we know this is stressful times," added Dan Ault, Administrator for the Village of Plover. "But I do hope encouragement and some kind of inspiration can be found."
While the move would normally leave employees scrambling to find stable work, Foremost is wanting to keep their talent at other locations, or find them something new - offering job fairs on site.
"We have had many employees with a lot of service, they show up and are dedicated and we have great employees that serve customers every day," said Wall.
Dan Ault says he is hopeful it's a move that will keep local talent in the area.
"I certainly hope to see our other manufactures, other businesses look to ease this burden by welcoming or considering these employees, the foremost farms employees," said Ault.
Foremost Farms says the decision is not due to a lack of performance or other issue, instead saying it would cost too much to keep the plant going due to outdated facilities.
"It would've required a significant investment into getting those plants to the technology and equipment levels needed," said Wall.
City officials say they are working with other manufacturers in the area, as well as Foremost themselves to ease and help those onto their next chapter.