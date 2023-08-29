UPDATE: Gov. Evers clarifies comments about Republican tax cut plan

EDITOR'S UPDATE (8/30) -- Governor Tony Evers is clarifying statements taken out of context regarding his thoughts on the proposed Republican tax cut plan.
Governor Evers did share some positive thoughts regarding part of the proposal to reduce retirement earnings tax, as we originally reported.
However, that quote was unintentionally applied to the entire plan.
Governor Evers clarified, saying he was unsure the proposal would hold water, saying a larger tax cut might result in the state paying a significant bill back to the Federal government.
"I would like to consider it," said Governor Evers during a visit to Menomonie. "The problem we have right now, and they should be aware of this, but we’re in a position now where it can be very difficult to reduce income taxes because we’re almost at the point where if we do more, we’re going to owe the federal government a bunch of money back and I’m not sure we can afford to send billions dollars of taxpayers [money] back."
He went on to say he supports a middle class tax cut, but couldn't say whether the Republican-lead proposal is something he would back.
ORIGINAL - ROTHSCHILD — State Republicans unveiled a two-pronged approach to tax cuts they said will help young families and retirees.
The proposal would reduce the tax rate to 4.4% while retirees would not be taxed on the first $150,000 of retirement income.
"By returning this money to the middle class, this is going to go a long way," said Republican State Representative Calvin Callahan. "I believe, and I think all my colleagues can agree in ensuring food can be put on the table."
The proposal is even getting positive response from Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
"That is a fair compromise," said Evers. "I wish we would have got that done before we're in the position that we're in now. My tax cut was very similar to that."
The bill is a continuation of a similar tax cut that the Governor vetoed last month.
The most noticeable difference, Republicans left out a tax cut for the highest bracket.