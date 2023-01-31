UPDATE: Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa puts up barricades on four roads

The tribe barricaded four roads in a dispute over expired easement agreements that were put in place when the area was developed in the early 1960s, but there hasn't been an agreement for roughly a decade. Tribal leaders sent out this letter to affected residents on Jan. 19.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A developing situation in the town of Lac Du Flambeau could leave some people without access to their homes in a dispute with residents and Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
The situation stems from the tribe taking ownership over four roads in a dispute over expired easement agreements that were put in place when the area was developed in the early 1960s. The more than 50-year agreements have not been valid since 2013-14, according to letters sent to homeowners.
Discussions between town and tribal leaders seemed to be moving in a positive direction when the last agreement expired, but that was years ago. Since then, no progress has been made, ultimately leading to the tribe sending out letters less than two weeks ago on Jan. 19 informing citizens of their intentions to barricade four roads that cross tribal property.
The four roads in dispute: Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane and Elsie Lake Lane, include a total of roughly 2,600 feet of tribal land.
If citizens who own private property on those roadways continue to use the roads, they may be subject to a trespassing charge, or even arrested, according to letters from the tribe to homeowners.
Many in attendance of an emergency meeting at Lac Du Flambeau Town Hall on Monday are upset with the short notice, and nervous about leaving their homes in a hurry during subzero temperatures, with many being forced to leave the state to stay with families.
Those who choose not to leave could be barricaded in their house for an unknown period of time. From the citizens' standpoint, blame is being placed on the town and title companies, in addition to the tribe.
Michael Hornbostel, says he recognizes private property owners are using tribal property, and believes the tribe should be compensated for it, but says the amount being asked for is simply too much. He now plans to sell his property.
Another nearly 90-year-old man who has owned his property since 1972 called the move "extortion" and "a hostage situation" and is concerned for the well-being of his property during his upcoming time away from his home.
Though no one from the tribe was in attendance at the meeting, they did have some spoken support, placing blame on the city for not making this an urgent matter, and failing to institute a resolution at any point in the last nearly 10 years.
Others took the stance of blaming the title companies for not doing their job, offering the idea that the town and tribe should work together to force them to make up for the job they failed to do.
Currently, there is no timetable for an agreement to be reached. Stick with News 9 for updates as we will continue to cover this situation. We will continue to reach out to tribal leaders for comment, but they have failed to return interview requests.