UPDATE: Man found dead at Aspirus Riverview Hospital had full gun magazines with him

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — A 25-year-old man who was found dead Friday in a Aspirus Riverview Hospital bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound also had two full extended magazines of ammunition, according to a police report.
According to a Wisconsin Rapids Police Department report, the man also apparently had also been caught using a company credit card for personal purchases and was supposed to have a meeting with his boss earlier on Friday.
When he didn't show up for the meeting, he was reported missing.
According to a press release from Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, WRPD received a call to respond to the hospital to assist Portage County deputies trying to locate a man who had been reported missing.
The police report said the 25-year-old man's phone was pinged to Aspirus Riverview Hospital. His car was seen in the parking lot and after reviewing video, saw him go into a bathroom by the emergency department and it appeared locked.
The man was discovered dead in the bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Upon searching the area, two full extended magazines were discovered and there were 17 rounds in the gun chamber with just one fired. A black notebook was found with pages filled out including notes to family members and a lengthy entry regarding his boss.
According to housekeeping manager, staff are supposed to check for bathroom cleanliness, but if someone was using the restroom they'd move on. She said they must have forgot to come back and check.