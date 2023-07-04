UPDATE: 'Mechanical failure' halted fair ride with one person transported to hospital

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) — A total of nine patients were treated by emergency medical personnel with one patient transported to a local hospital following a fair ride 'mechanical failure' leaving riders suspended upside down for more than four hours on Sunday at Forest County Fair in Crandon.
According to a news release from Crandon Fire Department, at 1:35 p.m. Sunday Crandon Fire Department and Crandon Area Rescue Squad were dispatched to Crandon International Offroad Raceway on US Highway 8 in the Town of Crandon. There was a report of passengers stuck on a carnival ride for approximately 15 minutes at the Forest County Festival.
Due to reports of situation, mutual aid was requested to respond for Town of Pelican FD 65’ Ladder Truck and City of Rhinelander FD 75’ Ladder Truck in Oneida County.
After arrival and assessment of the situation and discussion with ride operation personnel eight passengers were found to be in cars on the "Fireball" ride. Cars were near top of loop with passengers being held in inverted position by safety harnesses on cars.
The release also stated:
The ride operator advised there was a mechanical failure which they continued to attempt to work on to allow ride to be brought down to lowered position to remove riders.
According to our prior reporting, the ride had a button on it to release the harnesses, but the problem was it released every harness, not individual harnesses.
An off-duty firefighter with specialized rope rescue training who was a bystander assisted in advising Crandon FD on possible rescue options. Crandon EMS was in contact with Medical Control Physician throughout this incident regarding medical needs and concerns regarding riders. After evaluation of options, a third ladder truck with a 100’ platform was requested to respond from the City of Antigo in Langlade approximately 45 minutes away.
Once all needed resources arrived on scene, firefighters from City of Antigo, City of Rhinelander, and Town of Pelican using ladder trucks from City of Antigo and Town of Pelican performed technical rescue operations to remove all 8 riders from the ride. Additional ambulances were requested to scene as needed throughout operations due to number of patients and to ensure extra ambulances were available for responders due to length of incident and weather.
The first stuck ride passenger reached the ground at 5:20 p.m. and the last occupant of the ride reached the ground at 7 p.m.
Over 50 people responded to the incident from three counties.
Crandon Fire Chief Darrell Wilson, Sr. and Crandon EMS Service Director Melinda Chaney would like to express their gratitude to all who assisted in this highly stressful and unique technical rescue situation. There is no further information to be released at this time.