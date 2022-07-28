 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing child in Hewitt has been found

  • Updated
UPDATE:

The Village of Hewitt's Fire Chief confirms the missing boy they were searching for has been found.

That information came in just after 10:30 p.m., about an hour after the initial calls were made.

Hewitt, Wis. (WAOW) -- The search is on for a missing child in the Village of Hewitt, officials confirmed Thursday night.

Fire Chief Brian Hafermann confirmed they're searching for a 10-year-old boy who left his home sometime Thursday. He was wearing khaki shorts and no shoes. They don't know which direction he left in.

