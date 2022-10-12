UPDATE: Missing teen found safe in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Morgan Torrens, a 17-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 19 was found safe on Tuesday night in Wausau.
According to a press release from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Torrens, was found safe at a residence in the City of Wausau.
___________________________________________________________
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate Morgan Torrens, 17, of Wausau.
According to a press release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Torrens is believed to have left alone on foot from Alternative High School at Northcentral Technical College at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and white and blue Nike shoes.
She has three piercings in her left ear, two piercings in her right ear and a small cross tattoo on her left hand. It is believed Torrens left willingly but she is without needed medications. There is concern for her safety.
You can notify Marathon County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 715-261-1200 if you know Torrens' whereabouts or have any information that may help police locate her. Information can also be provided through missingkids.org or anonymously at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.