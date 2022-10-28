UPDATE: Missing Wausau native has been found

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau native who went missing from Washington D.C. this week has been found, her dad confirmed Friday night.
Taylor Hackel, a Newman Catholic graduate, was reported missing Wednesday.
Friday night, her dad Paul confirmed they were on their way to the European Country of Georgia.
He added he and his family were thankful for the support and prayers locally.
He also thanked Tom Tiffany and Ron Johnson and their staffs, with "24/7 on call support here in United States and internationally," he said.