UPDATE: Mosinee police ID men sought in hit-and-run

  • Updated
UPDATED 11:10 a.m.

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Mosinee Police Department said it has identified the two men they say were involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The investigation is ongoing. 

______

MOSINEE, WIS. (WAOW)--The Mosinee Police Department needs help identifying two men they say were in a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. 

Mosinee hit and run

Picture courtesy of Mosinee Police Department. The Department is looking to ID two men they say were in a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. 

The department says it happened on Monday, March 13, in the parking lot behind the high school during Donkey Basketball. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call the department at 715-693-2000. 

