 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Name released in fatal crash in Town of Halsey

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

TOWN OF HALSEY, Wis. (WAOW) - The 28-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Town of Halsey near Athens on Wednesday morning has been identified as Sebastian S. Petrie, of Rib Lake.  

 At 10:17 a.m. Feb. 15 police were called to the scene of a traffic crash near the intersection of Marathon County Road A and Mason Road in the Town of Halsey.

The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results, according to a press release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

Tags

Recommended for you