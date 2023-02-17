UPDATE: Name released in fatal crash in Town of Halsey

TOWN OF HALSEY, Wis. (WAOW) - The 28-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Town of Halsey near Athens on Wednesday morning has been identified as Sebastian S. Petrie, of Rib Lake.
At 10:17 a.m. Feb. 15 police were called to the scene of a traffic crash near the intersection of Marathon County Road A and Mason Road in the Town of Halsey.
The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results, according to a press release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.