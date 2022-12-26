UPDATE: Name released in Monday morning's fatal Lincoln Co. crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The name of the deceased in the Lincoln County crash on Monday morning has been release.
Renee Jane Kapellusch, 52, died after her vehicle went through a stop sign, careened into the ditch on the east side of County Road A and struck a group of trees, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
A dog also died in the crash. Authorities say speed is a factor.