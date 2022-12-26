 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Name released in Monday morning's fatal Lincoln Co. crash

  • Updated
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The name of the deceased in the Lincoln County crash on Monday morning has been release.

Renee Jane Kapellusch, 52, died after her vehicle went through a stop sign, careened into the ditch on the east side of County Road A and struck a group of trees, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

One person has died in a car crash in Lincoln County.

Authorities say it happened just before 8 a.m. on County Road U and County Road A in the town of Bradley.

They say the woman failed to stop at the stop sign on County Road A and went into the ditch hitting a group of trees.

A dog also died in the crash. Authorities say speed is a factor.

