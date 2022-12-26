 Skip to main content
Update on Armed Robbery at Gas Station

A man has been arrested in what Sheriff's deputies are calling an armed robbery, it all started on Christmas Eve. That's when they say 36 year-old Tommy Lee Wilkes entered the Cenex gas station on East Main Street in Gilman. 

According to the Sheriff, he was wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a mask, and he was armed with a handgun. He demanded money, with the clerk telling investigators he then left on foot. Deputies day they were able to follow his tracks to where a car might have been parked. 

Deputies say they did get a search warrant for Wilkes' home, which is also in Gilman. He is now facing robbery charges. 

