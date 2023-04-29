UPDATE: Person who drowned in Wisconsin River identified

TOWNSHIP OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) — The person who drowned in the Wisconsin River over the weekend has been identified as Nancy Brost, 58, of Nekoosa, according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Department.
______________________________________________________________
TOWNSHIP OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wood County authorities say a person drowned in the Wisconsin River in the Township of Saratoga Saturday.
It happened just before 1 p.m. just north of Wakely Road. Authorities say the 911 caller was able to get the person to shore.
First responders say the person was dead at the scene. They say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the drowning.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.