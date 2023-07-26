UPDATE: Police release name of drowning victim near downtown Wausau Dam

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The drowning victim yesterday just south of Big Bull Falls Park in downtown Wausau was identified as Tammy Miller, 55.
Calls for help came around 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Wausau dam near Whitewater Park.
Crews arrived and found two people in the water near the dam. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second unidentified person was recovered from the rocks near the dam, where police say they were treated and left the scene under their own power.
Police said in a news release Miller was swimming in the river prior to her death and alcohol use may have been a factor.
An autopsy is scheduled today Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham said in a news release. Foul play is not suspected at this time. The death is still under investigation.