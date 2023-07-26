 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Police release name of drowning victim near downtown Wausau Dam

  • Updated
Wausau Drowning Pic
Mason Dowling

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The drowning victim yesterday just south of Big Bull Falls Park in downtown Wausau was identified as Tammy Miller, 55. 

Calls for help came around 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Wausau dam near Whitewater Park.

Crews arrived and found two people in the water near the dam. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. 

One dead in accidental drowning; second person recovering

A second unidentified person was recovered from the rocks near the dam, where police say they were treated and left the scene under their own power.

Police said in a news release Miller was swimming in the river prior to her death and alcohol use may have been a factor. 

An autopsy is scheduled today Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham said in a news release. Foul play is not suspected at this time. The death is still under investigation. 

