UPDATE: Price Co. girl found safe

UPDATE: Madalynn Murphy, a Price Co. girl authorities were searching for, has been found safe. No other details were released other than she was being looked over by paramedics.
*******************
Price Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Price Co. child.
They say Madalynn Murphy, 11, was last seen by her family at her home on US Highway 8 in Catawba on Saturday around 6:40 p.m.
At the time, she was wearing a pink tee shirt and dark colored shorts. The Price Co. Sheriff's Office says Madalynn has shoulder length blonde hair and is around 5'1" tall.
Authorities say she is blind in one eye. No amber alert was issued, but a statewide alert system says she is believed to be endangered.
If you see or know where Madalynn may be you're asked to call police immediately.