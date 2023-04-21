UPDATE: REGI: Awareness leading to many more loons being helped during "loon fallout"

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — A "loon fallout" is ongoing, but Raptor Education Group, Inc. (REGI) provided a positive update Friday morning.
A "loon fallout" is where migrating loons crash land due to atmospheric conditions creating ice on loons' wings inhibiting their flying ability. Loons can be found on land without walking ability.
REGI stated while social media has plenty of challenges it greatly helps awareness in these situations allowing for the rescue of many more loons than would otherwise be possible.
In a Facebook post on REGI's Facebook page, Executive Director of REGI, Marge Gibson said:
"You, our supporters and followers, shared our post, called folks in the area of the event and in general, got the word out, and made it possible for loons to be found that in past events were not, just due to lack of awareness."
Loon Rescue has been busy, fielding many calls the post said.
The Facebook post said some loons will be released into larger lakes so they can continue in their migration and others will be brought in for evaluation and care before release.
The post also said:
"We are asking those that find loons on land and in trouble to take photos and videos and send them to us. We cannot be everywhere, but you ARE! We can tell so much about the birds by their posture, behavior and movements. Sometimes, the birds can be released quickly. Other times, it is best if we see them in the clinic.
Midwest loons are migrating now, mostly from the Gulf of Mexico, unlike east coast loons that can stay in the open ocean. Our lakes freeze preventing overwintering.
Thank you, thank you everyone for making a difference for us and our patients. We are grateful."