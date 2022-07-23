UPDATE: Silver alert canceled, missing woman found safe

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- 10 minutes after issuing a silver alert, a missing woman has been found safe.
Authorities were searching for 74-year-old Florence Palmer.
Palmer was last seen on the 2800 block of Boles St. in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday evening.
She is believed to have left on foot.
According to the alert, Palmer's home in Stevens Point has been checked.
She's described as 5'7" with brown eyes and straight brown hair down to her shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a tye dye shirt, black pants, black shoes and glasses.