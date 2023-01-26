UPDATE: Snowmobile operator identified in fatal Oneida County crash

UPDATE: 12:56 p.m., Jan. 27
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The identity of the snowmobile operator that passed is 57-year-old Michael J. Green of Oak Lawn, Illinois.
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - 9:45 p.m. UPDATE: WisDOT says all lanes are now open.
9 p.m. UPDATE:
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office provided an update to a crash that happened at the intersection of Highway 47 and Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.
According to a news release, when officials got to the scene, they determined a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy 47 from east to west, and that the last snowmobile in the group was hit by a southbound vehicle.
They said a 57-year-old male operator of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle operator was treated for minor injuries and released from the scene.
Names will not be released until family is notified.
The Wisconsin DNR is completing the incident report.
That portion of Hwy 47 is closed, as the DNR requested a reconstruction of the accident by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Southbound traffic will go west on county highway D to highway 51, while northbound traffic will be detoured west onto county highway K to highway 51.
They said this could be the traffic route for several hours.
If you need to travel between Bridge Road and Evergreen Ct Thursday night, they are asking you to follow the detour or take another route.
Oneida County deputies say a serious traffic crash has closed part of highway 47 near McNaughton.
It happened around 5:29 p.m. Thursday between Bridge Road and Evergreen Court in the town of Newbold. All lanes are blocked in both directions at Bridge rd.
Crews are detouring the road.
Southbound traffic will go west on county highway D to highway 51, while northbound traffic will be detoured west onto county highway K to highway 51.
** Alternate Route: Northbound traffic will exit Hwy 47 at CTH K. West on CTH K to US 51. North on US 51 back to Hwy 47.
There's no word on how long the detour is expected to be in place.
The crash is under investigation.