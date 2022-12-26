UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Taylor County armed robbery

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Taylor County.
Authorities say 36-year-old Tommy Lee Wilkes is behind bars.
They say he went into the Cenex gas station, pulled out a gun and demanded money. They did not say how much money he took.
While he was gone when police arrived, they say they followed his footsteps where it appeared he got into a car and drove off.
*******************
GILMAN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities in Taylor County are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Gilman, Wisconsin.
According to a release, the sheriff's office says the Cenex gas station was robbed at gunpoint.
The suspect is still on the loose, but authorities say there is no current threat to the public.
No other information is being given at this time.