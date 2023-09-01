UPDATE: Teen found safe

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) -- 6:50 p.m. update: Tyler has been located safe.
Waupaca police issued a missing endangered person alert early Friday evening for missing 17-year-old Tyler Schmidt.
They say he was last seen Tuesday wearing black basketball shorts, a blue t-shirt, white baseball cap and white shoes. They say he also had a blue and black backpack.
He's described as 5'9", 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say he left his home located near Berlin St. and Park Ave in Waupaca Tuesday, but did not take his car, cell phone or wallet when he left.
If you have any information about Tyler, contact the Waupaca Police Department at 715-258-4466, or email Chief Brian Hoelzel at bhoelzel@cityofwaupaca.org.