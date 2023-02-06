 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Tribe not budging on Lac Du Flambeau road barricades

  • Updated
  • 0
LDF barricades

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal leaders are making it clear, they aren't removing road barricades without a new ease agreement. 

In a letter on Feb. 6 to town of Lac Du Flambeau chair Matt Gaulke, the tribe said "we have no intention of removing the barriers that we installed on our lands until the Town, title companies, and right-of-way applicants make a good faith offer to the tribe for compensation of ten years of trespass and valid rights-of-way over the Tribal lands these roads traverse."

tribe letter

The letter also stated they will not agree to removing the barriers or to a meeting until Lac Du Flambeau presents "in writing" a good faith offer "to compensate for the ongoing trespass."

The tribe barricaded four roads in a dispute over expired easement agreements that were put in place when the area was developed in the early 1960s, but there hasn't been an agreement for roughly a decade. Tribal leaders sent out a letter to residents on Jan. 19. 

The situation stems from the tribe taking ownership over four roads in a dispute over expired easement agreements that were put in place when the area was developed in the early 1960s. The more than 50-year agreements have not been valid since 2013-14, according to letters sent to homeowners.
 
Discussions between town and tribal leaders seemed to be moving in a positive direction when the last agreement expired, but that was years ago. Since then, no progress has been made, ultimately leading to the tribe sending out letters less than two weeks ago on Jan. 19 informing citizens of their intentions to barricade four roads that cross tribal property.

The tribe states the town failed to notify taxpayers that the town didn't have the right-of-way over tribal lands to declare them fully public and contributed to the situation landowners are now in. 

