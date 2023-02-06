UPDATE: Tribe not budging on Lac Du Flambeau road barricades

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal leaders are making it clear, they aren't removing road barricades without a new ease agreement.
In a letter on Feb. 6 to town of Lac Du Flambeau chair Matt Gaulke, the tribe said "we have no intention of removing the barriers that we installed on our lands until the Town, title companies, and right-of-way applicants make a good faith offer to the tribe for compensation of ten years of trespass and valid rights-of-way over the Tribal lands these roads traverse."
The letter also stated they will not agree to removing the barriers or to a meeting until Lac Du Flambeau presents "in writing" a good faith offer "to compensate for the ongoing trespass."
The tribe barricaded four roads in a dispute over expired easement agreements that were put in place when the area was developed in the early 1960s, but there hasn't been an agreement for roughly a decade. Tribal leaders sent out a letter to residents on Jan. 19.
The tribe states the town failed to notify taxpayers that the town didn't have the right-of-way over tribal lands to declare them fully public and contributed to the situation landowners are now in.