...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: Two arrested with outstanding warrants after standoff at Rapids inn & Suites

  • Updated
Viewer photo of Rapids standoff
Photo by Sharon Zdroik

UPDATE (2 P.M.) - Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker confirms two people with outstanding warrants were arrested at the scene.

He could not comment further but said there is no threat to the public. The situation has since been resolved.

According to a news release from Wisconsin Rapids Chief of Police Daniel Hostens, Wisconsin Rapids police were called at 11:24 to respond to Rapids Inn & Suites, 3300 8th St. South. A witness said a man was in the parking lot waving a gun and "acting crazy." 

The subject went inside his room but police contacted him quickly and he followed officers instructions. He exited the room and was arrested, the release said.

The release also stated:

A female was also present and arrested on an outstanding warrant. There is no threat to the community and the issue was resolved peacefully. 

The incident is still under investigation where more charges may be brought. Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was assisted by Wood County Sheriff's Office, Port Edwards Police Department and Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department. 

_____________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL: WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - News 9 is getting multiple reports of a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon at Rapids Inn & Suites in Wisconsin Rapids with officers having guns drawn. 

We have multiple eyewitnesses saying officers are in the motel surrounding a room with guns drawn. 

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker just responded stating it's an ongoing situation, but someone is in custody. 

Stay with News 9 for updates. 