UPDATE: Two arrested with outstanding warrants after standoff at Rapids inn & Suites

UPDATE (2 P.M.) - Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker confirms two people with outstanding warrants were arrested at the scene.
He could not comment further but said there is no threat to the public. The situation has since been resolved.
According to a news release from Wisconsin Rapids Chief of Police Daniel Hostens, Wisconsin Rapids police were called at 11:24 to respond to Rapids Inn & Suites, 3300 8th St. South. A witness said a man was in the parking lot waving a gun and "acting crazy."
The subject went inside his room but police contacted him quickly and he followed officers instructions. He exited the room and was arrested, the release said.
The release also stated:
A female was also present and arrested on an outstanding warrant. There is no threat to the community and the issue was resolved peacefully.
The incident is still under investigation where more charges may be brought. Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was assisted by Wood County Sheriff's Office, Port Edwards Police Department and Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department.
ORIGINAL: WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - News 9 is getting multiple reports of a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon at Rapids Inn & Suites in Wisconsin Rapids with officers having guns drawn.
We have multiple eyewitnesses saying officers are in the motel surrounding a room with guns drawn.
Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker just responded stating it's an ongoing situation, but someone is in custody.
