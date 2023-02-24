 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Victim identified in Oneida County snowmobile crash

  • Updated
Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The driver of the snowmobile killed in an accident has been identified as David Haseman of Beloit.

A 55-year-old man is dead after a head-on snowmobile crash in Oneida County Friday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road in the Town of Little Rice.

The other driver was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to DNR data, this is the 12th snowmobiling death in 2023.

