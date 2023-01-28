UPDATE: Victim identified in snowmobile crash in Oneida County

NOKOMIS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The victim in Friday's fatal snowmobile crash has been identified as 41-year-old Matthew Finstrom from Plainfied, Illinois.
---
Friday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a snowmobile accident. The accident was on Trail 51 south of intersection 300 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road, in the town of Nokomis.
After arriving, deputies determined that a snowmobile had hit another snowmobile at a high rate of speed. The passing snowmobile wasn't able to take a curve in the trail. The operator was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a fence post.
Witnesses attempted life saving measures, however, Finstrom was pronounced deceased at the scene. The DNR is investigating the crash further.