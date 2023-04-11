UPDATE: Wausau man with memory loss found safe in Oregon

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Wausau man who had been missing for about two weeks has been found safe in Portland, Oregon, according to a Facebook post from Wausau Police Department on Tuesday.
The post said:
"We received an update from the family of Mr. Hanson that he has been located in Portland, Oregon and is safe. Thank you to the community for your tips and help with our investigation."
After an initial post about Hanson police were able to confirm via video Hanson purchased a bus ticket and took a bus to another city. Hanson was reported missing in late March.