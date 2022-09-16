UPDATE: Wausau Police confirm incident at East a 'physical altercation' between student, teacher

**UPDATE** - 3:15 p.m.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Police confirmed to WAOW the incident reported Friday morning was the result of a 'physical altercation' between a student and a teacher at Wausau East during school hours Wednesday.
Police are running an investigation concurrent with an administrative investigation conducted by the Wausau School District.
The incident was reported to police and school administration on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. As such, the name of the student and teacher in addition to other information will not be released at this time, police said in an email to WAOW Friday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is reviewing a concerning incident, between a student and teacher at Wausau East High School, according to a press release from the Wausau School District.
The District is conducting an investigation currently. To protect the student, no other information is being provided at this time.
