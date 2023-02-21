UPDATE: Wausau, Stevens Point, Rapids opt for virtual learning Wednesday, Thursday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is opting for virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday because of snow.
Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids school districts are also going virtual on Wednesday and Thursday. After school activities are also cancelled for Point schools.
After school activities will be canceled in Wausau on Wednesday but are still up in the air Thursday.
With snowfall expected to be around a foot and high wind gusts causing possible whiteout conditions causing significant travel issues, the schools have opted for virtual learning.