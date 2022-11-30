UPDATE: Woman dies after crash near Mosinee on I-39

MOSINEE (WAOW) — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash near the Mosinee northbound exit early Tuesday morning.
The Mosinee Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1:20 a.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 39 northbound in the area of the exit 179 on-ramp. News 9 reported the crash shortly after the crash occurred.
The initial investigation has indicated that a semi-tractor trailer was traveling northbound on I-39 and was entering I-39 via the on-ramp, when the driver of a 2012 Ford escape was traveling behind the semi-tractor trailer and collided into the back portion of the trailer.
The Escape traveled in a northwest direction through the median, across the southbound lanes of 1-39 and impacted some trees, according to the press release. The vehicle caught fire and quickly was engulfed in flames.
Investigation of the crash at the scene indicated the driver of the passenger vehicle an adult woman, was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts to positively identify the deceased are ongoing with DNA and dental records. The Marathon County Medical Examiner arrived on scene and is assisting the investigation, according to the press release.
The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, a 51-year-old man, is fully cooperating in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no other injuries were reported.
The Mosinee Police Department arrived on scene with the assistance of the Kronenwetter Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff's Department in an attempt to extinguish the fire. The Mosinee Fire Department arrived on scene and successfully extinguished the fire. The Marathon County Accident
Reconstruction Unit and the and the Wisconsin State Patrol were summoned to the scene to assist in the investigation.