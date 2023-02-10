 Skip to main content
Updated snowmobile trail closure updates for Marathon County

WAUSAU (WAOW) - With winter weather going from cold and dreary much of the time to a recent warm stretch, many trails in the area have closed due to trail conditions. 

The following Marathon County snowmobile trail/zone closures are effective Saturday, February 11 at 6 a.m.:

  • Zone 1 – Closed
  • Zone 4 – Closed
  • Zone 3 – Majority of trails Closed, partial trail openings exist for the following:
  • -The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection #268 (County Hwy J), East to Yellowbanks Park.
  • -Corridor 15, from the Mountain Bay Trail, down to Weston Ave.
  • All other sections of Zone 3 remain closed.

Please use caution on open trails as conditions can deteriorate.

