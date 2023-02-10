Updated snowmobile trail closure updates for Marathon County

WAUSAU (WAOW) - With winter weather going from cold and dreary much of the time to a recent warm stretch, many trails in the area have closed due to trail conditions.
The following Marathon County snowmobile trail/zone closures are effective Saturday, February 11 at 6 a.m.:
- Zone 1 – Closed
- Zone 4 – Closed
- Zone 3 – Majority of trails Closed, partial trail openings exist for the following:
- -The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection #268 (County Hwy J), East to Yellowbanks Park.
- -Corridor 15, from the Mountain Bay Trail, down to Weston Ave.
- All other sections of Zone 3 remain closed.
Please use caution on open trails as conditions can deteriorate.
