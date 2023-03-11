Updating your smoke detector for daylight saving

 Skip to main content
...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW...

.A prolonged snow event is expected as low pressure slowly moves
across the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow is forecast to arrive
late this afternoon or early evening, continue on Sunday, then come
to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier
snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon, roughly from northwest
to east-central Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9
inches.

* WHERE...Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue to spread into
central and north-central Wisconsin from west to east this
evening. Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across the
area through midnight, with the highest totals west of Rhinelander
and Wausau.

Motorists can expect roads to become snow covered and slippery
this evening. The moderate snow could produce snowfall rates
around a half of an inch per hour and reduce visibilities to
below one mile at times. Anyone traveling tonight should slow
down and allow extra time to reach your destination, as untreated
roads and bridges will be snow covered and slippery.

  Updated
  • 0
WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) An area fire department is reminding residents of another important daylight savings task.

While you may think all you need to do for daylight saving is to adjust your clocks, fire officials also say that you should take a look at updating your smoke detector, since most of them require that batteries to be changed every six months. 

Brian Stahl, the fire marshal at the Wausau Fire Department, said, "When you hit that test button, you're only checking two things, you're checking the power source, and you're checking that the alarm still works. That does not test how the sensor is though, so after ten years, that sensor starts fluctuating."

Stahl saying that pre-sealed detectors are more efficient since you can just replace the whole unit every decade. 

