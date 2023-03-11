Updating your smoke detector for daylight saving

Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW... .A prolonged snow event is expected as low pressure slowly moves across the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow is forecast to arrive late this afternoon or early evening, continue on Sunday, then come to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon, roughly from northwest to east-central Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&