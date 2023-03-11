Updating your smoke detector for daylight saving

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) An area fire department is reminding residents of another important daylight savings task.
While you may think all you need to do for daylight saving is to adjust your clocks, fire officials also say that you should take a look at updating your smoke detector, since most of them require that batteries to be changed every six months.
Brian Stahl, the fire marshal at the Wausau Fire Department, said, "When you hit that test button, you're only checking two things, you're checking the power source, and you're checking that the alarm still works. That does not test how the sensor is though, so after ten years, that sensor starts fluctuating."
Stahl saying that pre-sealed detectors are more efficient since you can just replace the whole unit every decade.