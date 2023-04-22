 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1167.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Uptick in car break-ins in Marathon Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN
Wausau, Wi. (WAOW) -- Authorities are warning of car break-ins in the Wausau metro area.
 
According to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept., there have been numerous car entries to unlocked vehicles in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain.
 
They say most of the break-ins have been in the very early morning hours.
 
"The Marathon County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that the first step of protecting your personal property is to lock your vehicle when it is unattended, especially at night and when you are away from home. Additionally, its also wise not to leave valuables (i.e. purses, wallets, cellular telephones, etc.) in plain site within your vehicle," the sheriff's dept. said in a Facebook post.
 
If you have any information on the break-ins you're asked to call police.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

