Uptick in car break-ins in Marathon Co.

Wausau, Wi. (WAOW) -- Authorities are warning of car break-ins in the Wausau metro area.
According to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept., there have been numerous car entries to unlocked vehicles in Wausau, Rothschild and Rib Mountain.
They say most of the break-ins have been in the very early morning hours.
"The Marathon County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that the first step of protecting your personal property is to lock your vehicle when it is unattended, especially at night and when you are away from home. Additionally, its also wise not to leave valuables (i.e. purses, wallets, cellular telephones, etc.) in plain site within your vehicle," the sheriff's dept. said in a Facebook post.
If you have any information on the break-ins you're asked to call police.