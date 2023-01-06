 Skip to main content
Urban Air Increasing Asthma Attacks

A new study links outdoor air pollutants to an increase in asthma for kids in urban areas.

The study from the National Institute of Health that was co-authored by a UW Health researcher, says that two outdoor air pollutants, ozone and fine particulate matter. are linked to an increase in asthma attacks for kids in low-income areas, who are two to three times as likely to experience a non-viral asthma attack. 

Dr. Dan Jackson, a pediatric allergist, UW School of Medicine, said, "We looked at environmental exposures, here specifically focusing on pollution, as a possible reason why asthma attacks would occur in the urban environment."

One of the solutions that they study found was to give out devices that monitor outdoor air pollutant levels. 

