US Cellular Donates to Area Food Pantry

Focus Food Pantry in Wisconsin Rapids is partnering with US Cellular to fight food insecurity, all in hopes of filling the stomachs and hearts of the community.
The ALICE Report says that 48% of Wisconsin Rapids residents currently struggle with food insecurity, which is more than what most cities are facing, that's why US Cellular is lending a helping hand to Focus Food Pantry.
Dale Davis, the operations manager, Focus Food Pantry, said, "Not only was it five thousand dollars worth of food but it was exactly what we needed, all of the things that we haven't been able to get for months in bulk quantities, they brought. All our jellies, our pastas, our cereals, our spaghetti sauce."
If you are someone with food insecurity or would like to volunteer, Davis says all are welcome.