US files lawsuit against town over Lac du Flambeau road right-of-way dispute

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against the town of Lac du Flambeau, claiming it’s unlawfully using roads owned by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians as well as 76 individual Indian landowners.

The federal lawsuit was filed May 31 and shared with WAOW by our news partner WXPR radio.

UPDATE: Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa puts up barricades on four roads The Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa put up barriers on four roads Tuesday afternoon in an ongoing dispute over expired easement agreements that were put in place when the area was developed in the early 1960s. However, there hasn't been an agreement for roughly a decade. Tribal leaders sent out a letter to residents on Jan. 19.

The dispute between the town and tribe has been brewing for years, coming to a head in January, when the tribe decided to erect barricades across several roads on the reservation. After a temporary resolution was reached in March, the tribe agreed to take temporarily take those barricades down while the groups negotiated.

Those roads – Elsie Lake Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane – all were part of right-of-way agreements signed in the 1960s; since then, all have expired, and none have been renewed.

Now, the U.S. government is asking the court to declare the town’s actions trespassing and to award the tribe compensation for profits or damages caused by the town. They’re also asking the court to eject the town from tribal land if a resolution is not reached.

In a May 30 news release, the town said in part it is “working diligently with the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Council in seeking resolution of accessibility to roads located on Tribal lands in the Town.”

WAOW has reached out to Lac du Flambeau tribal leaders but has not yet heard back.