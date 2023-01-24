UW Health doctor says FDA vaccine plan could simplify process

(WAOW) -- The FDA has announced plans in the works that, if approved, would make Covid vaccines a yearly shot, like the flu vaccines.
Despite the surge in respiratory illness cases over the past few months, Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Doctor at UW Health, says Covid cases are in a reasonable spot, and there are no new variants on the horizan that they're aware of that could change the efficacy of current vaccines.
He says this doesn't mean we don't still need vaccines, but that we're in a place where the pandemic is becoming more manageable.
"The preponderance of data right now would suggest that we are getting to a much better place with Covid-19 then we've gotten to anywhere during the pandemic, with cases fairly manageable right now, a fair bit of immunity in the community," Dr. Pothof said.
He says while it's hard to say whether we're headed towards the endemic stage, that will probably happen at a regional level rather than worldwide.
The FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to vote on the new vaccine proposal on Thursday.