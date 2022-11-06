 Skip to main content
UW Health to offer remote mindful parenting courses

(WAOW) -- The pandemic has been a stressful time not just for kids, but for parents too. UW Health Kids wants to help.

They're offering two mindfulness parenting and caregiving courses this month. 

The sessions will provide tips for parents on how to take care of themselve sand their mental and physical well-being, and in turn support a healthy relationship with their children.

"Really connecting with other parents is a wonderful way to be able to share the challenges and the benefits to parenting and caregiving at this time," said Dr. Mala Mathur, a pediatrician and mental health expert with UW Health Kids.

The courses will be held on Zoom and will cost $20 to attend. The first one is 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, and the second one is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19.

